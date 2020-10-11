Aion Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Aion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. Aion has a total market capitalization of $37.11 million and $1.87 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00250977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.28 or 0.01507588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00155998 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 468,225,632 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DragonEX, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, RightBTC, Bilaxy, Liqui, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Binance, Radar Relay and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.