Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.82. 26,633,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,705,920. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,440,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 79.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 184,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,988,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,518,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

