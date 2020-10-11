Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. 5,254,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710,261. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.14 million. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after buying an additional 5,136,901 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,866,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,330,729 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after buying an additional 1,138,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after buying an additional 884,749 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.