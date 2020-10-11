Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 735,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,395. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $56,548.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,978,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,501,192 shares of company stock valued at $71,310,546 over the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

