Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 49,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $411,962.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,460,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,863,422.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 348,787 shares of company stock worth $3,309,550 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSTI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.13. 146,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,767. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

