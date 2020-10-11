Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSBC. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

OSBC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 27,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,294. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $251.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

