Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,416,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $237.31. 1,572,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,284. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

