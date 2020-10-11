electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on electroCore in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get electroCore alerts:

ECOR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,864. The company has a market cap of $84.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.76. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,120.81% and a negative return on equity of 131.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of electroCore by 134.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 57,748 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.