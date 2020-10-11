First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $159,448.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen V. King bought 27,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,539.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,358 shares of company stock worth $554,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Busey by 61.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 75.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 119,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,846. The stock has a market cap of $945.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.17. First Busey has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Busey will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

