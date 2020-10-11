LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,059. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $30,005.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,222.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 21.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 125,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 67,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 146.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

