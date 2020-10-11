Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

MDLA stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $32.15. 2,006,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,600. Medallia has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $889,464.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137,748.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 11,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $326,877.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,147,751.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,808,393 shares of company stock valued at $58,061,463 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Medallia by 1,337.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 529,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 33.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

