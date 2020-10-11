KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. KKR & Co Inc reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co Inc.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.83. 3,758,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,737. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.70 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 26.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 82,057 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 410.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 175,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 140,750 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.