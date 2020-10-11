ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABMD. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter worth $164,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.56. 150,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,901. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $319.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.90.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

