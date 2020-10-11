Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €34.47 ($40.55).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

BOSS traded up €0.77 ($0.91) on Friday, reaching €23.96 ($28.19). The company had a trading volume of 517,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.42 and its 200 day moving average is €24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.82. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a fifty-two week high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CoinDeal Token Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week
CoinDeal Token Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week
Neblio Trading Up 31.8% Over Last 7 Days
Neblio Trading Up 31.8% Over Last 7 Days
aelf Price Reaches $0.0969 on Major Exchanges
aelf Price Reaches $0.0969 on Major Exchanges
Infinitus Token Price Tops $0.0116
Infinitus Token Price Tops $0.0116
Syscoin Reaches Market Cap of $29.21 Million
Syscoin Reaches Market Cap of $29.21 Million
Aeternity Market Cap Reaches $37.69 Million
Aeternity Market Cap Reaches $37.69 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report