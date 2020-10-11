Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €34.47 ($40.55).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

BOSS traded up €0.77 ($0.91) on Friday, reaching €23.96 ($28.19). The company had a trading volume of 517,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.42 and its 200 day moving average is €24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.82. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a fifty-two week high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

