Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,352.27 ($43.80).

BWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,150 ($41.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,080 ($40.25) to GBX 4,150 ($54.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,940 ($38.42) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.52) target price (up from GBX 3,190 ($41.68)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,444 ($45.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of Bellway stock traded up GBX 28.51 ($0.37) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,624.51 ($34.29). 217,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,409. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,336 ($56.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,361.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,478.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.