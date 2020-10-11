Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000.

Shares of LGND traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.61. 225,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,218. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.44. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.