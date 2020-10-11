Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.35 Million Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,744 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. 2,700,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,597,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.27. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

