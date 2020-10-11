Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 215.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1,088.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 724,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 663,666 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,736,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,346,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,573,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 464.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:TAIL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 182,395 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.35 Million Position in Carrier Global
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.35 Million Position in Carrier Global
Cambria Tail Risk ETF Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL
Cambria Tail Risk ETF Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 230 Shares of Markel Co.
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 230 Shares of Markel Co.
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in Fortive Corp
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in Fortive Corp
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 540 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 540 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,193 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc.
Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,193 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report