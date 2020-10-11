Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 215.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1,088.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 724,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 663,666 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,736,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,346,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,573,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 464.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:TAIL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 182,395 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

