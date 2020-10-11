Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 230 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $2,582,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Markel by 230.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Markel by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,909,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.50.

MKL traded down $12.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $985.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,973. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,028.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $958.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

