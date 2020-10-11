Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,027,000 after acquiring an additional 253,327 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Fortive by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,051,000 after purchasing an additional 95,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,519,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,454,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,951.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $80,258,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,461,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,655,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,948. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

