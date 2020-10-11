Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 540 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $150.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average of $125.30. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $151.52. The company has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

