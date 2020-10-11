Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,193 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $178,753,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,654,766.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,283,000 after buying an additional 1,323,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after buying an additional 1,002,073 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $24,619,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 131.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 656,490 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 595,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

