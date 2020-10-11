Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,259,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

