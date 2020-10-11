Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $955,000 Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 2,355,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. Research analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. New Street Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

