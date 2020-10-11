Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 38.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,502. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.99. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.