Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,320,000 after purchasing an additional 823,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,325,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,746,000 after buying an additional 773,710 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,525,000 after acquiring an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,769,000 after acquiring an additional 542,735 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,341. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,282,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $17,471,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

