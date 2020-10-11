Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.27% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMJ. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 67,272 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $233,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. 19,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

