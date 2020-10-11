Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 913,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,428,000 after acquiring an additional 83,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.32. 544,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,698. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $88.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

