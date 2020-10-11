Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 326 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in S&P Global by 179.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.62.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.76. 812,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.08 and a 200 day moving average of $322.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

