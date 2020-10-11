Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 210 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

TLT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.09. 8,441,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,974,882. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $134.45 and a one year high of $179.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

