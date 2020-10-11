iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,550,000 after buying an additional 1,253,082 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4,907.6% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 576,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after buying an additional 564,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,010 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

