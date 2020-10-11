Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 955 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Square were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Square by 60.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.28. 6,719,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,027,194. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $188.74. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 302.06 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Square from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.