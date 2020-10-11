Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $447,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Raymond James by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 385,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,585. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

