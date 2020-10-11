Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,065,000 after purchasing an additional 652,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28,613.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 652,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 650,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.25. 1,912,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,445. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

