EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.94. 619,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,189. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -101.83 and a beta of 1.46. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.48.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at $96,989,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,363,572.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,364 shares of company stock worth $8,913,282. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

