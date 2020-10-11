Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys New Stake in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.81. 454,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,770. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%.

