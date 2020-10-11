Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $677,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.37. 1,070,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,869. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.