Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $583,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.60. 962,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,011. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $310.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

