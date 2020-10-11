Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,924. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

