Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 980 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Trane were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth $879,895,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,936,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,055,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $104,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

NYSE:TT traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $129.12. 807,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,224. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.71. Trane has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.