Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $95.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,417. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

