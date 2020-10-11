Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $411,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 11,568.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after acquiring an additional 182,671 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 37.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 522,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,269,000 after acquiring an additional 142,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,258,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1,256.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 339,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,822,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.50. 95,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,108. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

