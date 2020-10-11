Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $109.16. 343,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,258. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $112.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

