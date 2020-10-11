Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,488 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $38,341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 121.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,168 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,256,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hanesbrands by 240.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,982,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,684 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

