Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,460.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.35. The stock had a trading volume of 176,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.97. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

