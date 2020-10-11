Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY remained flat at $$92.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $93.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.