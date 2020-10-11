BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BKNIY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BANKINTER S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS BKNIY remained flat at $$4.27 on Friday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. BANKINTER S A/S has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

About BANKINTER S A/S

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

