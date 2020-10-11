Verso (NYSE:VRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Verso stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 282,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,562. Verso has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $19.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $274.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verso will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Verso by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,084,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 307,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verso by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Verso by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 51,703 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Verso by 15.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 364,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 47,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso in the second quarter valued at $3,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

