Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) to “Hold”

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JetBlue have plunged 35.7% since the beginning of February due to coronavirus-led drop in air-travel demand. With passenger revenues declining 51.6% in the first half of 2020 due to weak travel demand, operating revenues plunged 54.7%. Consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) slumped to 64.8% from 84.3% a year ago as traffic decline was more than the capacity reduction in first-half 2020. For the third quarter, the airline expects capacity to decline 55%. However, JetBlue has been seeing modest uptick in leisure-travel demand, owing to which it intends to expand services later this year. The company’s initiative to attract passengers by launching At-Home coronavirus-testing facilities for its customers is encouraging. This will help customers avoid quarantine requirements in case they test negative.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JBLU. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. 8,699,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,519,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $411,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 158.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 42.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

