Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

JDEPF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:JDEPF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127. Jde Peets has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $45.15.

